Jets Claim WR Matt Cole Off Waivers From 49ers

The New York Jets have claimed WR Matt Cole off of waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday, according to Field Yates.

Cole, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of McKendree following the 2020 NFL draft. He was waived coming out of camp and later signed to Miami’s practice squad.

From there, Cole signed on with the 49ers late season, but was placed on waivers yesterday.

In 2020, Cole was active for one game, but did not catch a pass.

As a senior in 2019, Cole caught 43 passes for 939 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games. He also added 208 yards and a touchdown on eight punt returns and 625 yards and a touchdown on 23 kickoff returns.