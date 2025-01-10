Jets Complete Interview With Buccaneers Assistant GM Mike Greenberg

The New York Jets announced they completed an interview with Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg for their general manager job on Friday.

We have completed an interview with Mike Greenberg for our General Manager position. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 10, 2025

The following is an updated list of the Jets’ GM candidates:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer

Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

Lions executive Chris Spielman (Requested)

Greenberg got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Jets for two years before joining the Buccaneers in 2010. He’s been in Tampa Bay ever since, working his way up the football administration department which handles contracts and cap management.

He was promoted to assistant GM ahead of the 2023 season.

We’ll have more on the Jets GM search as the news is available.