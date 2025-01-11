Jets Complete Interview With Chris Spielman For GM Job

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve officially completed their interview with Lions executive Chris Spielman for their GM job.

We have completed an interview with Chris Spielman for our General Manager position. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 11, 2025

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jets’ job:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg ( Interviewed )

( ) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Scheduled)

Spielman, 59, is a former linebacker for the Lions, Bills, and Browns. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame following his time at Ohio State.

The Lions hired him as special assistant to the owner and CEO back in 2020, helping turn things around in Detroit.