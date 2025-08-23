Jets Cut Six Players

The Jets announced that they are cutting six players on Saturday ahead of roster cutdowns on Tuesday.
The following players are being cut by the Jets:
- DB Mario Goodrich
- OT Samuel Jackson
- TE Neal Johnson
- WR Ontaria Wilson
- WR Dymere Miller
- DL Fatorma Mulbah
Goodrich, 25, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract that included $217,000 fully guaranteed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Clemson in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Eagles waived Goodrich before the start of the season and later added him back to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the active roster and returned on a futures deal for the 2024 season.
From there, Goodrich caught on with the Giants and had a brief stint with the Broncos before being waived and catching on with the Jets.
In 2023, Goodrich appeared in four games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!