Jets Cut Six Players

The Jets announced that they are cutting six players on Saturday ahead of roster cutdowns on Tuesday.

We've waived 6 players. — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 23, 2025

The following players are being cut by the Jets:

DB Mario Goodrich OT Samuel Jackson TE Neal Johnson WR Ontaria Wilson WR Dymere Miller DL Fatorma Mulbah

Goodrich, 25, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract that included $217,000 fully guaranteed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Clemson in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Eagles waived Goodrich before the start of the season and later added him back to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the active roster and returned on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

From there, Goodrich caught on with the Giants and had a brief stint with the Broncos before being waived and catching on with the Jets.

In 2023, Goodrich appeared in four games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles.