Jets Cutting TE C.J. Uzomah

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are cutting TE C.J. Uzomah in a cost-saving move.

This does not come as a big surprise, as Uzomah has battled injuries and hasn’t been productive the past two seasons.

The move will save the Jets $5.3 million in cap space while leaving behind $5.9 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Uzomah, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

Uzomah was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets restructured Uzomah’s deal last March to clear $3.6 million in cap space.

In 2023, Uzomah appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.