Jets DB Brandin Echols Suspended One Game

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL has suspended Jets DB Brandin Echols for Week 1 of the regular season.

Echols, 25, is a former sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract.

The Jets placed him on injured reserve in December of 2021 and he played out the following season in a limited role.

In 2022, Echols appeared in 13 games and recorded seven tackles and two pass defenses.