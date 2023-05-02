Jets Decline OT Mekhi Becton’s Fifth-Year Option

The New York Jets have declined to exercise OT Mekhi Becton‘s fifth-year option for the 2024 season, according to Dianna Russini.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Jets $13,565,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season had they picked it up.

Becton, 24, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All-American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Becton has struggled with injuries and appeared in just one game for the Jets over the last two seasons.