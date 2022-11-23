Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The New York Jets announced that they have designated OT George Fant to return from injured reserve.

Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.25 million in his final season. 

In 2022, Fant has started in three games for the Jets at left tackle.

