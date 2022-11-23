Jets Designate OT George Fant To Return From IR

The New York Jets announced that they have designated OT George Fant to return from injured reserve.
T George Fant has returned to practice.
📰 https://t.co/jgCZPG1RBJ pic.twitter.com/veLXiHywCf
— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022
Fant, 30, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.
As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.25 million in his final season.
In 2022, Fant has started in three games for the Jets at left tackle.
