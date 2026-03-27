Jets Don’t Feel ‘Pressured’ To Pick Quarterback In 2026 NFL Draft

The Jets recently hosted Alabama QB Ty Simpson for a private workout this week, but ESPN’s Rich Cimini would be surprised if the team takes him at No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. When appearing on ESPN, Cimini mentioned that New York doesn’t feel “pressured” to take a quarterback in the first round, given they have three first-round picks in next year’s draft.

“Based on what I know, I’d be a little surprised if they took him at 16, only because they have so many other needs. I do know this; with three No. 1 picks in next year’s draft, the Jets do not feel they are pressured to take someone this year,” Cimini said.

Simpson is generally pegged as the No. 2 quarterback in this class, but there’s much more disagreement about where he comes off the board, with opinions ranging from the first half of the first round to Day 2.

Cimini mentions that New York sent many high-ranking members of its staff to Simpson’s workout, including GM Darren Mougey, HC Aaron Glenn, OC Frank Reich, and QBs coach Bill Musgrave.

Cimini also notes that the Jets hosted Simpson for dinner on Thursday night to get to know him deeper, which is something that is considered important to Glenn.

New York has an obvious need for a young quarterback with veteran QB Geno Smith set to be their starter. The Jets are slated to pick at No. 2 and No. 16 in the first round of this year’s draft.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

Tate, 20, was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the country before signing with Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career at Ohio State, Tate appeared in 39 games and recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards (15.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.