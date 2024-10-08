Jets Don’t Plan To Fire OC Nathaniel Hackett

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets currently don’t have any plans to fire OC Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jets’ play-caller has come under fire in recent weeks as the offense has struggled and New York has slipped to 2-3. The team elected to make a huge change today, firing HC Robert Saleh.

But despite the struggles of the offense, it does not seem like those changes will extend to Hackett. Hackett was also on the hot seat after last season and the Jets looked into hiring a senior offensive staffer to potentially take over play-calling duties.

However, Hackett’s relationship with QB Aaron Rodgers seemed to save him then and it’s likely playing a role now.

Hackett, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

Hackett finished with a 4-11 record in his first and only season with the Broncos. He was fired before the end of the season and joined the Jets as offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023 under Hackett, the Jets were No. 31 in total offense, No. 29 in points per game, No. 30 in passing yards per game and No. 23 in rushing yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available.