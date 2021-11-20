Jets Elevating DE Ronald Blair & FB Nick Bawden

The New York Jets announced that they are elevating DE Ronald Blair and FB Nick Bawden to their active roster for their game this week.

Blair, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 in 2019, and re-signed on a one-year deal last offseason.

Blair was cut by the team back in March a few weeks before he was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. He later signed with the New York Jets during the offseason.

In 2021, Blair has appeared in one game for the Jets, recording four tackles.