Jets Elevating TE Kenny Yeboah & OL Grant Hermanns For Week 2

The New York Jets announced that they are elevating TE Kenny Yeboah and OL Grant Hermanns to their active roster for Week 2.

We've elevated OL Grant Hermanns and TE Kenny Yeboah from the practice squad for tomorrow's game. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 17, 2022

Yeboah, 23, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets.

He was eventually activated to the active roster during his first season with the team.

In 2021, Yeboah appeared in nine games and caught two passes for 36 yards.