Jets Expect RB Breece Hall (ACL) Back By Week 1

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets expect RB Breece Hall to be back and in the lineup for them in time for Week 1.

Cimini adds it’s unlikely Hall is ready for training camp, as Hall will use that time for extra rehab to ensure he’s ready to play when the season begins. The Jets are encouraged by his progress so far.

“Breece looks fantastic,” Jets HC Robert Saleh said.

Hall tore his ACL during his rookie year on October 23 last season and had surgery shortly afterward. ACL recovery timelines average between 9-12 months, so Hall would be right in that range at about 10 months removed from surgery when Week 1 rolls around on September 10.

Hall, 21, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hall appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 80 times for 463 yards (5.8 YPC) and four touchdowns. He added 19 receptions on 31 targets for 218 yards and another touchdown.