Jets Fear RB Breece Hall Has ACL Tear

Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters after Sunday’s win over the Broncos that the diagnosis for rookie RB Breece Hall is “not good” and the fear he may have an ACL tear.

Hall is scheduled to undergo further tests on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Either way, Hall is likely to miss a good amount of time, even if they get good news regarding his knee injury.

Hall, 21, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hall has appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 76 times for 391 yards (5.1 YPC) and three touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hall as it is available.