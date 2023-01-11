UPDATE: Jets Not Firing OC Mike LaFleur Yet

Update:

Connor Hughes reports the Jets have not yet fired OC Mike LaFleur, contrary to an earlier report.

Zack Rosenblatt says deliberations are ongoing, so we’ll see what shakes out.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Jets and OC Mike LaFleur are parting ways after two seasons.

The Jets’ offensive struggles down the stretch this season were a big reason they missed the playoffs, though there were obvious quarterback issues.

LaFleur, 36, began coaching at Elmhurst back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He later held jobs at Saint Joseph’s and Davidson before taking his first NFL job with the Browns as an intern in 2013.

From there, LaFleur spent two seasons with the Falcons before he was hired by the 49ers as their WRs coach. San Francisco promoted him to passing game coordinator in 2020 and he was hired by the Jets as their offensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Jets ranked No. 25 in yards per game, No. 15 in passing yards per game, No. 26 in rushing yards per game and No. 29 in points per game.