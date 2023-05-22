Jets & Giants Hosting OT Yodny Cajuste

Tom Pelissero reports that former Patriots OT Yodny Cajuste is scheduled to visit with the Jets on Monday and the Giants on Tuesday.

Cajuste was waived by New England on Thursday, clearing $2.743 million of cap space for the Patriots.

Cajuste, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.

Cajuste was cut and placed on the practice squad in 2022 before later returning to the active roster.

In 2022, Cajuste appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, making three starts.