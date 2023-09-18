Jets HC Robert Saleh Doesn’t Anticipate Signing New QB This Week

Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters he does not anticipate the team signing a quarterback this week, per Rich Cimini.

That means it will be Zach Wilson as the starter and Tim Boyle as the backup for the second straight week with the Jets set to take on the Patriots in Week 3.

Saleh and the Jets have maintained that Wilson is their best option as the starter going forward after the season-ending torn Achilles suffered by QB Aaron Rodgers. That faith evidently is still there even after Wilson struggled in a blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 2.

It’s more than a little interesting that the Jets aren’t considering signing anyone even for depth at this point, as Wilson and Boyle are the only two quarterbacks in the building, including the practice squad.

So far the only two quarterbacks the Jets have reportedly reached out to are veterans Chad Henne and Colt McCoy. Henne is staying retired and McCoy is still considering his options after being cut by the Cardinals this preseason.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini listed several players who sources have told her are not options the Jets are considering right now:

A team source told her they are not looking to sign or trade for another starter at this time.

“No. We have Zach. Zach Wilson is our best option.”

We’ll have more on the Jets quarterback situation as the news is available.