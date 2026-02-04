Jets Hiring Frank Reich As Offensive Coordinator

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets have agreed to terms with former Panthers and Colts HC Frank Reich to join the coaching staff as an offensive coordinator.

Reich had been the favorite for the role for some time now and had his official interview with the team yesterday.

Initially the Jets were in talks with Reich to bring him on as a senior assistant who would take over play-calling from former OC Tanner Engstrand. New York ended up parting ways with Engstrand, though.

Reich, 64, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets, and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him during the 2022 season and he was hired by the Panthers the following year. However, he lasted just 11 games before being fired again.

Reich later joined Stanford as a senior offensive assistant and coached the 2025 season as the interim head coach.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

He finished his tenure in Carolina with a 1-10 record.