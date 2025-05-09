Jets Hosting 12 Players For Workouts

The New York Jets announced they are hosting 12 players for workouts at their rookie minicamp on Friday.

The full list includes:

Georgia Tech TE Avery Boyd Elon OL Kevin Burkett Georgia Tech CB Warren Burrell Appalachian State DL Michael Fletcher Boston College WR Taji Johnson Texas A&M S Trey Jones Wyoming LB Connor Shay Arizona State S Shamari Simmons South Florida P Andrew Stokes Florida State RB Lawrance Toafili Miles LB Giovanni Williams Indiana LS Sean Wracher

Toafili was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 17 running back in his recruiting class.

During his four-year college career, Toafili appeared in 55 games and recorded 340 rushing attempts for 1,895 yards (5.6 YPC) and 15 touchdowns, to go along with 92 receptions for 905 yards (9.8 YPC) and four touchdowns.