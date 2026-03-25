Jets Hosting Alabama QB Ty Simpson For Private Workout

According to Field Yates, the Jets scheduled a private workout with Alabama QB Ty Simpson on Friday.

Simpson is generally pegged as the No. 2 quarterback in this class, but there’s much more disagreement about where he comes off the board, with opinions ranging from the first half of the first round to Day 2.

New York has an obvious need for a young quarterback with veteran QB Geno Smith set to be their starter. The Jets are slated to pick at No. 2 and No. 16 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

Tate, 20, was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the country before signing with Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career at Ohio State, Tate appeared in 39 games and recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards (15.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.