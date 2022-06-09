Jets Hosting OT Riley Reiff For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are hosting free agent OT Riley Reiff for a visit.

The veteran started at right tackle for the Bengals last season before going down with an ankle injury. He can play on both sides, however, and would give the Jets veteran insurance at tackle.

Reiff, 33, is a former first-round pick by the Lions in the 2012 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $7,993,700 rookie contract with Detroit and made another $8,070,000 under his fifth-year option.

Reiff signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. He was entering the fourth year of the deal and was set to make base salaries of $10.9 million and $11.65 million the next two seasons when Minnesota forced him to take a pay cut entering the 2020 season.

The Vikings opted to release Reiff the following offseason. He landed with the Bengals on a one-year, $7.5 million deal.

In 2021, Reiff started 12 games for the Bengals at right tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 50 overall tackle out of 82 qualifying players.