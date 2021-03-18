Jets In Talks With WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets have been having conversations with free agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster about a potential deal.

Rapoport explains that the Jets may not be done adding at receiver, even after signing Corey Davis earlier in the week.

The Jets have been rumored to be a potential landing spot for Smith-Schuster for a few months now, so this isn’t a big surprise.

The receiver market hasn’t been very strong in recent days, so it will be interesting to see what happens with guys like Smith-Schuster, Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller among others.

Smith-Schuster, 24, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and caught 97 passes for 831 yards (8.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.