Jets Inquired About Matthew Stafford This Offseason

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets inquired with the Rams about a potential trade for QB Matthew Stafford while they were exploring their quarterback options this offseason.

Rapoport says talks with the Rams didn’t last long, as Los Angeles was adamant Stafford wasn’t going anywhere. He adds Los Angeles rebuffed other teams who called about Stafford, too.

There were rumors that the Rams were trying to get out from under an additional $59 million that would become guaranteed for Stafford this offseason as they reshaped their roster. Stafford also missed nearly half the season with injury issues related to his spine.

However, Rams COO Kevin Demoff refuted the notion they shopped Stafford, and Rapoport notes the team believes he’s healthier than he was last season.

The Jets of course pivoted to a trade with the Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers, who makes his New York regular season debut on Monday.

Stafford, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2009. He was in the final year of his five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that includes $135 million guaranteed last March.

He’s due base salaries of $1.5 million and $31 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Stafford appeared in nine games and completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also rushed for nine yards and another touchdown.