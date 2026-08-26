Jets Inquired About Trading Up For Giants WR Malik Nabers In 2024

SNY’s Connor Hughes says the Jets inquired with the Giants in 2024 about trading up for WR Malik Nabers.

Hughes says the Jets were interested in adding another playmaker along with WR Garrett Wilson and thought that Nabers had the ceiling to be the best receiver in the NFL.

The Giants obviously declined and took Nabers No. 6 overall. The Jets stayed put at No. 11 and selected LT Olu Fashanu.

There was a lot of speculation that year about the Jets being interested in TE Brock Bowers but he was on the board when they took Fashanu. Hughes notes despite speculation that the Jets were interested in moving up for a quarterback in 2024, he was told by team sources that wasn’t on the radar.

Nabers, 23, excelled at LSU, earning consensus All-American honors and first-team All-SEC recognition in 2023. The Giants used the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Nabers.

The No. 6 overall pick signed a four-year, $28,539,229 contract that includes a $17,575,803 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Nabers appeared in four games and recorded 18 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns.