Jets LB C.J. Mosley Has No Plans To Retire

Jets veteran LB C.J. Mosley told reporters on Monday that he has no plans to retire this offseason, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Mosley added that he’s currently focused on getting back to full health after an injury-filled 2024 season.

Considering the wide-ranging changes coming to the Jets, it would be surprising if Mosley is back for another season.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Mosley as a post-June 1 release would free up $4 million of available cap space while creating $8,784,000 million in dead money.

Mosley, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that included $51 million guaranteed. New York re-signed him to a two-year, $17.25 million extension back in March.

In 2024, C.J. Mosley appeared in just four games for the Jets and made three starts, recording 17 tackles and no sacks.