Jets LT Duane Brown Won’t Retire, Plans To Play In 2023

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets OT Duane Brown is coming back for his 17th season at age 37 despite coming off of surgery to repair a torn left rotator cuff.

Brown recently drew praise from Jets HC Robert Saleh for his toughness.

“Duane is a freaking rock star, man, the way he fought through pain and injury,” Saleh told Cimini. “He did what I’d say about 90% of players probably wouldn’t have done, in terms of playing when he didn’t have to. All his money was already guaranteed, and the guy still strapped up and played 16 or however many games for us. … So a lot of respect for him, love his grind, love his grit, love what he stands for, and if he’s here, it’d be awesome.”

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a contract in August of 2022.

In 2022, Brown appeared and started in 12 games for the Jets at tackle.

