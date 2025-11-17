Jets Made Two Moves, Designated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball To Return

The New York Jets announced they have designated LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball to return from injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster. He’s been out two months with a hamstring injury.

The Jets also officially announced the signing of DT Khalen Saunders.

McCrary-Ball, 26, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived by San Francisco coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The 49ers waived McCrary-Ball coming out of the preseason in 2023 and he caught on with the Jets’ practice squad. He bounced on and off the roster for the next two seasons.

In 2025, McCrary-Ball has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 17 total tackles and a forced fumble.