Jets Make Five Practice Squad

The New York Jets announced five practice squad moves on Tuesday.

The Jets signed RB Zonovan Knight, WR/RET Diontae Spencer and OT Eric Smith to their practice squad and released WR Calvin Jackson and LB D.Q. Thomas from the practice squad.

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

Jackson, 5-8 and 193 pounds, transferred to Washington State from Independence Community College in Kansas in 2018. He played four seasons, including a redshirt season plus another year of pandemic eligibility. As a senior, he was second-team All-Pac 12 in 2021.

After a tryout at rookie minicamp, Jackson signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent. He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Jackson started 13 games for the Cougars and caught 66 passes for 987 yards and seven touchdowns.