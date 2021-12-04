Jets Make Five Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve signed K Alex Kessman and released K Matt Ammendola.

The Jets also elevated DE Ronnie Blair, TE Dan Brown and RB Austin Walter to their active roster.

Ammendola, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma State back in 2020. He was later signed by the Panthers and was set to compete with K Joey Slye for the starting job before being let go and signing with the Jets.

In 2021, Ammendola has appeared in 11 games for the Jets and converted 13 of 19 field goals (68.4 percent) to go along with 14 of 15 extra point tries (93.3).

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Ammendola converted 60 of 78 field-goal attempts (76.9 percent) to go along with 179 of 183 extra-point tries (97.8 percent) over the course of four seasons and 42 games.