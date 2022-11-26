Jets Make Five Roster Moves, Activate OT Max Mitchell

The Jets announced five roster moves on Saturday, including activating OT Max Mitchell from injured reserve.

The team is also elevating DT Tanzel Smart and LB Chazz Surratt from the practice squad. They are also signing LB Marcell Harris to the taxi squad and releasing OL Chris Glaser.

Mitchell, 22, was named First Team All-Sun Belt and Third Team All-American in 2021. He was selected with the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round by the Jets this past April.

Mitchell signed a four-year, $4,456,024 contract that includes a $796,024 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in four games for the Jets, making four starts for them.

During his college career at Louisiana, Mitchell started at both left and right tackle for the Ragin’ Cajuns.