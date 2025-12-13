Jets Make Four Moves For Week 15

The New York Jets made a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 15 game.

The full list includes:

Jets placed rookie CB Azareye’h Thomas on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Jets activated LB Cam Jones from injured reserve

from injured reserve Jets elevated QB Adrian Martinez and DB Tre Brown to their active roster

Martinez, 25, transferred from Nebraska to Kansas State following the 2021 season. He wound up going undrafted before signing a rookie contract with the Lions following the draft.

The Lions waived Martinez back in August of 2023, and he then caught on with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in December before winning the UFL championship with the team. He was also named the league’s most valuable player.

Martinez signed with the Jets in July 2024 but was among the final roster cuts after camp before re-signing to the practice squad. The 49ers added him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Martinez has played in one game for the 49ers and completed one pass for -1 yard.