Jets Make Four Moves Including Placing OL George Fant On IR

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they placed OL George Fant and DE Bryce Huff on injured reserve and TE Dan Brown on the practice squad injured list.

They also released LB LaRoy Reynolds from their practice squad.

Here’s the Jets updated practice squad:

DL Ronald Blair T Grant Hermanns DB Lamar Jackson WR D.J. Montgomery LB Hamilcar Rashed DT Tanzel Smart WR Vyncint Smith DE Jabari Zuniga (COVID-19) C Ross Pierschbacher G Dru Samia LB Noah Dawkins TE Daniel Brown (Injured) K Matt Ammendola WR Tarik Black DE Freedom Akinmoladun G Isaiah Williams (COVID-19) DB Ken Webster (COVID-19) TE Brandon Dillon TE Joshua Perkins

Fant, 29, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He’s set to make base salaries of $9.25 million in his final season.

In 2021, Fant has started 15 games for the Jets, playing both left and right tackle.