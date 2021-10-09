Jets Make Three Roster Moves

According to Aaron Wilson, the New York Jets have activated LB Blake Cashman from injured reserve and are elevating DB Jarrod Wilson and TE Kenny Yeboah prior to their game in London.

Wilson, 27, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $7,250,000 contract when the team exercised his 2021 option.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to the Jets practice squad. New York promoted him last month but later cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded five tackles.