Jets Make Two PS Moves, Sign OL Connor McGovern

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Connor McGovern to their practice squad and released RB Xazavian Valladay from the unit.

Here’s the Jets’ updated practice squad:

McGovern, 31, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He finished his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent.

McGovern was testing the market again after playing out that deal and becoming a free agent in 2023 when he re-signed with the Jets just before the draft.

In 2023, McGovern started seven games for the Jets at center.