Jets Make Two PS Moves, Sign OL Connor McGovern

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Connor McGovern to their practice squad and released RB Xazavian Valladay from the unit.

Here’s the Jets’ updated practice squad:

  1. OL Obinna Eze (International)
  2. TE Anthony Firkser
  3. DL Bruce Hector
  4. DL Jalyn Holmes
  5. S Jaylen Key
  6. TE Zack Kuntz
  7. OL Kohl Levao
  8. QB Adrian Martinez
  9. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  10. S Jarius Monroe
  11. CB Kendall Sheffield
  12. CB Tre Swilling
  13. WR Jason Brownlee
  14. RB Kene Nwangwu
  15. LB Jackson Sirmon
  16. OL Connor McGovern

McGovern, 31, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He finished his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent.

McGovern was testing the market again after playing out that deal and becoming a free agent in 2023 when he re-signed with the Jets just before the draft.  

In 2023, McGovern started seven games for the Jets at center.

