Jets Name Phil Savage As Interim GM

The New York Jets announced they have named Phil Savage as the interim general manager after firing Joe Douglas.

Savage has been with the Jets in a few different capacities since they originally hired Douglas back in 2019, mostly in an advisory role.

Savage, 59, got his start coaching as a graduate assistant at Alabama in 1987. His first NFL position was with the Cleveland Browns in 1993 as a scout.

In 1996, he became the director of college scouting for the Ravens. He remained in Baltimore until 2005 when he was named senior vice president/general manager for the Browns.

After being fired by the Browns in 2008, Savage joined the Eagles in 2010 as a consultant. He was named the executive director for the Senior Bowl in 2012 and served in that position through 2018.

During his four years as GM of the Browns, Savage compiled a 24-40 record with no playoff appearances.