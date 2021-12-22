Jets Officially Make Six Roster Moves

The Jets officially placed three players on the COVID-19 list including DB Ashtyn Davis, DT Jonathan Marshall, and TE Kenny Yeboah.

New York also signed DB Ken Webster and WR Isaiah Zuber to their practice squad and activated DE Hamilcar Rashed from the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Davis, 25, was a four-year starter at California and was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy before the Jets selected him with the No. 68 pick in the 2020 draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $4,917,384 rookie contract that included a $1,136,280 signing bonus.

In 2021, Davis has appeared in 11 games and recorded 57 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.