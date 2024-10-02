Jets Officially Make Two Roster Moves

The New York Jets officially designated DT Leki Fotu to return from injured reserve and released LB Brandon Smith from their practice squad on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

This opens Fotu’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Fotu, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

He was testing the open market for the first time in his career last offseason before deciding to sign with the Jets.

In 2023, Fotu appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and recorded 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks.