Jets Owner Woody Johnson Shut Down Potential Trade For WR Jerry Jeudy Due To Poor Madden Ratings

According to a report from the Athletic, Jets owner Woody Johnson killed a potential trade between the Jets and the Broncos this offseason for WR Jerry Jeudy because the receiver’s ratings in the Madden video game weren’t high enough.

The report says the Broncos were surprised the deal fell apart so abruptly, and that GM Joe Douglas told Denver about Johnson’s involvement and rationale.

It’s been reported in a few other places that New York had some interest in Jeudy before he ultimately was traded to the Browns for a couple of late picks, but this is a new layer and not one favorable to Johnson.

The former first-rounder, who visited the Jets on an official visit when he was going through the pre-draft process back in 2020, just recorded his first career 1,000-yard season with Cleveland.

Jeudy, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020 out of Alabama. He finished out the fourth year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos picked up Jeudy’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $12.978 million fully guaranteed. However, Denver traded him to the Browns for fifth and sixth-round picks.

He then signed a three-year, $54 million extension with the team.

In 2024, Jeudy has appeared in 14 games for the Browns and caught 70 passes on 111 targets for 1,052 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available