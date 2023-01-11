Jets Parting Ways With OC Mike LaFleur

Multiple reports have now confirmed that the Jets are, in fact, parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Aaron Wilson was first to report the news of the Jets and LaFleur parting ways on Wednesday.

According to Rich Cimini, NFL teams have inquired about LaFleur’s availability in recent days and the Jets plan to allow him to pursue those opportunities.

LaFleur, 36, began coaching at Elmhurst back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He later held jobs at Saint Joseph’s and Davidson before taking his first NFL job with the Browns as an intern in 2013.

From there, LaFleur spent two seasons with the Falcons before he was hired by the 49ers as their WRs coach. San Francisco promoted him to passing game coordinator in 2020 and he was hired by the Jets as their offensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Jets ranked No. 25 in yards per game, No. 15 in passing yards per game, No. 26 in rushing yards per game and No. 29 in points per game.