Jets Place DE Bradlee Anae On IR, Sign WR Jerome Kapp

The New York Jets announced they have placed DE Bradlee Anae on injured reserve, which will end his 2023 season.

To fill the open roster spot, New York signed undrafted rookie WR Jerome Kapp following a tryout.

Anae, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,532,772 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $237,772 when Dallas waived him in November.

He re-signed with the Cowboys practice squad but was signed away by the Jets to a futures deal for the 2022 season. The Jets waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2021, Anae appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.