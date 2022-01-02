Jets Place DL Kyle Phillips On COVID-19 List

The New York Jets announced Sunday that they’ve placed DL Kyle Phillips on the COVID-19 list.

DL Kyle Phillips has been placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 2, 2022

Phillips, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Tennessee. He’s made their active roster as a rookie and played seven games last season before landing on the injured reserve.

He was placed on the PUP list coming out of this year’s preseason and landed on IR before being activated last month.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.