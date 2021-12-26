Jets Place DL Quinnen Williams On COVID-19 List

The New York Jets announced Sunday that they’ve placed DL Quinnen Williams on the COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Jaguars.

The Jets elevated DL Freedom Akinmoledum to their active roster.

Williams, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract that includes $21,677,732 signing bonus.

His contract also includes a fifth-year option for the Jets to potentially pick up.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, six sacks and two pass deflections.