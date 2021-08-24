Jets Place DL Vinny Curry On NFI List, Cut Four Players

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed DL Vinny Curry on the reserve/non-football injury list and waived WR Manasseh Bailey, WR Josh Malone, LB Edmond Robinson and OL Tristen Hoge.

Curry, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract that included $23 million guaranteed with the Eagles back in 2016 but was cut in March of 2018.

The Buccaneers later signed Curry to a three-year deal for up to $27 million in 2018 but he was cut loose after one season. He signed a one-year, $2.25 deal with Philadelphia in 2019 and re-signed on another one-year deal last August.

Curry signed on with the Jets this past March.

In 2020, Curry appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.