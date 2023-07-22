Jets Place LT Duane Brown On Active/PUP List

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets have placed veteran LT Duane Brown on the active/physically unable to perform list as he is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a contract in August of 2022.

In 2022, Brown appeared and started in 12 games for the Jets at tackle.

We will have more news on Brown as it becomes available.