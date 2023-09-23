Jets Place LT Duane Brown On IR, Among Other Moves

The New York Jets officially placed LT Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday.

The full list of moves for the Jets includes:

Jets signed LB Sam Eguaveon to their active roster.

to their active roster. Jets placed OL Duane Brown on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Jets elevated OL Chris Glaser to their active roster.

to their active roster. Jets signed RB Xazavian Valladay to their practice squad.

This means that Brown will miss at least the next four games of the season before he can be activated.

Brown, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

He played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a two-year contract in August of 2022.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in and started in two games for the Jets at tackle.