Jets Place QB Joe Flacco & QB Mike White On COVID-19 List

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they have placed QB Joe Flacco and QB Mike White on the COVID-19 list.
According to Connor Hughes, both are close contacts.
Flacco, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2008. The Broncos agreed to trade a 2019 fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Flacco.
Flacco was in the fourth year of a six-year, $125 million contract that contained $44 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $20.25 million for 2020 when Denver released him with a failed physical designation.
He signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million worth up to $4.5 million with the Jets last year before joining the Eagles this past March. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets ahead of the deadline for a conditional sixth-round pick.
In 2020, Flacco appeared in five games and recorded 74 completions on 134 pass attempts (55.2 percent) for 864 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions.
