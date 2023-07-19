Jets Place Four On Active/PUP List Including Breece Hall & Randall Cobb

The New York Jets officially placed RB Breece Hall, WR Randall Cobb, TE C.J. Uzomah and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse on the active/PUP list Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

These players can be activated from the PUP list at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Hall tore his ACL during his rookie year on October 23 last season and had surgery shortly afterward. ACL recovery timelines average between 9-12 months, so Hall would be right in that range at about 10 months removed from surgery when Week 1 rolls around on September 10.

Hall, 21, was a two-time All-American, as well as a two-time Big 12 player of the year during his time at Iowa State. The Jets used the No. 36 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $9,014,774 contract that includes a $3,736,199 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hall appeared in seven games for the Jets and rushed 80 times for 463 yards (5.8 YPC) and four touchdowns. He added 19 receptions on 31 targets for 218 yards and another touchdown.