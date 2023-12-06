Jets Place TE C.J. Uzomah On IR, Activate TE Kenny Yeboah

The New York Jets announced they placed TE C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve and activated TE Kenny Yeboah.

We've activated TE Kenny Yeboah and placed TE CJ Uzomah on IR. — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 6, 2023

Uzomah, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in the 2015 draft out of Auburn. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Bengals in 2019.

Uzomah made base salaries of $3,050,000 and $4,750,000 over the next two years of this deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets.

The Jets restructured Uzomah’s deal back in March to clear $3.6 million in cap space.

In 2023, Uzomah has appeared in 12 games for the Jets and caught eight passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Yeboah, 25, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before later being promoted to the active roster.

The Jets waived Yeboah again in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster before earning a promotion later in the season.

In 2022, Yeboah appeared in 10 games for the Jets but did not record a stat on offense.