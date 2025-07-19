Jets Place Three On Injured Lists Including EDGE Jermaine Johnson

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve placed EDGE Jermaine Johnson and WR Irvin Charles on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Jets also placed LB Aaron Smith on the non-football injury list.

Johnson suffered a torn Achilles in Week 2 against the Titans and missed the rest of the 2024 season.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that is fully guaranteed, and also includes a $6.7m signing bonus. The Jets picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option worth $13,411,000 for the 2026 season.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in two games for the Jets and recorded four tackles and one tackle for loss.