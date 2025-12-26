Jets Place Three On IR, Including DE Will McDonald IV

The New York Jets announced they placed three defensive players on injured reserve, including DE Will McDonald IV, LB Kiko Mauigoa, and DL Jay Tufele.

McDonald, 26, was a two-year starter at Iowa State but three-time first-team All-Big 12, as well as first-team All-American in 2021. The Jets selected him with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $17,497,690 contract that includes a $9,725,593 signing bonus and is set to make a base salary of $1,342,788 in 2025. His contract includes a fifth-year option for New York in 2027.

In 2025, McDonald appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 30 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.